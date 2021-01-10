Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Capitol police officer who died after violent assault 'loved his job'

His first big assignment was working at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Officer Brian Sicknick had just been sworn in with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, fulfilling a lifelong dream. “He loved his job,” his father, Charles Sicknick, said in an interview with Reuters. “I’ll never get over this.” FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. U.S. House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday. In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters. Florida man photographed carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested by federal marshal

A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records. Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said. Explainer: What crimes can the U.S. Capitol rioters be charged with?

Dozens of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in connection with the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol building earlier this week, and many more cases are expected. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. No one has been charged yet in connection with any of those deaths. ICUs clogged on the way in, morgues on the way out in California's COVID crisis

Southern California is so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases that patients are backed up trying to get into hospitals, and corpses get stuck in another logjam once they leave. At one hospital in Orange County, ambulances loaded with patients are lining up outside waiting for space in the intensive care unit, and COVID-19 patients fill the emergency room hallway. White House pushed top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign: WSJ

The White House pushed the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign before Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff because President Donald Trump was unhappy that he wasn't doing enough to investigate Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The Justice Department on Tuesday tapped a new federal prosecutor to lead the Atlanta office, a day after the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, abruptly resigned. Straddling Senate and pulpit, Warnock highlights religious left's rise in the U.S.

The Reverend Raphael Warnock will take the pulpit this Sunday morning at Atlanta's famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, just as he has for the past 15 years. But this time he'll be speaking as an incoming U.S. Congress member - and the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia - at the church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. Democratic members of the House of Representatives will introduce articles of impeachment on Monday after Trump encouraged his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Representative Ted Lieu said on Twitter.

Pence to attend Biden's inauguration, official says U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday. On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.

