PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:22 IST
Centre earmarked Rs 59,000cr for scholarships to backward classes in Assam: Minister

Union Minister of State forSocial Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday saidthe central government has earmarked Rs 59,000 crore forscholarships to backward classes in Assam over a period offive years.

Reviewing implementation of various schemes of theMinistry of Social Justice and Empowerment with officials inAssam, he said the sum has been allocated under a scholarshipscheme.

''Out of this amount, 60 per cent will be from theCentre and 40 per cent from the state. Post this, every year,there will be an increase of five per cent of the Centre'sshare till the share reaches 80 per cent,'' Athawale said at apress conference.

Asserting that his ministry is committed to providingscholarship to all eligible students on time, the ministersaid seven per cent of the state's population belong to theScheduled Castes whereas tribals constitute 15 per cent.

He also lauded the efforts of the Assam government forits commitment towards the welfare of the SCs, STs, disabledand the elderly.

''No atrocity has been recorded against the SC and STcommunities in Assam in 2020 and for which, the efforts of thestate government under the leadership of (CM) SarbanandaSonowal should be applauded,'' he said.

Speaking about the schemes for the divyangs, Athawalesaid his ministry is working for providing opportunities andfacilities to the disabled, in order to create an atmospherethat will guarantee them equality.

''This can ensure the protection of their rights andenable their full participation in the society. Some of theschemes are like assistance to disabled persons by providingthem with aids and appliances, and pensions,'' he said.

The minister said 35.67 lakh cylinder connections haveso far been provided in the state since 2016 under the PradhanMantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, a total of 1.81 croreaccounts have been opened in Assam, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of thePradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the state, Athawale said around7.3 lakh beneficiaries have got possession thus far.

