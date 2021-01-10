U.S. representative Clyburn: impeachment articles could be on House floor Tuesday or Wednesday
U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said on Sunday that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could be on the House floor on Tuesday or Wednesday. "I think they will be drawn up ... "It may be Tuesday or Wednesday before they are actually taken (to the floor), but I think they will be taken this week," he said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:47 IST
U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said on Sunday that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could be on the House floor on Tuesday or Wednesday.
"I think they will be drawn up ... tomorrow (Monday) Clyburn told CNN. "It may be Tuesday or Wednesday before they are actually taken (to the floor), but I think they will be taken this week," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Clyburn
- House
- Democratic
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- James Clyburn
ALSO READ
MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune
Telangana: Police apprehends house burglar, 3 associates; seize goods worth Rs 12,09,000
FROM THE FIELD: Warlords and warehouses; reflections of retired Myanmar WFP staffer
Four of family killed in UP house fire
Oli Govt recommends calling winter session of upper house on Jan 1