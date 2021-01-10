U.S. representative Clyburn: impeachment articles could be on House floor Tuesday or Wednesday

U.S. House Democratic Whip James Clyburn said on Sunday that articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump could be on the House floor on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"I think they will be drawn up ... tomorrow (Monday) Clyburn told CNN. "It may be Tuesday or Wednesday before they are actually taken (to the floor), but I think they will be taken this week," he said.

