For Claudia Zain, a home healthcare aid in New York City, getting the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday felt like being "a little part of history" that left her excited and hopeful for the future as the United States struggles to contain the raging pandemic. "There's so many emotions wrapped up in what's happening right now and I'd like to be an inspiration for people who are wondering, 'Can I do this? Should I do this?'," said Zain, 47 after getting the shot at Brooklyn Army Terminal on a frigid Sunday afternoon. "You should do it because this is the way to move forward." Police officer hailed for steering Capitol mob from Senate chamber

A police officer is being hailed for his role steering an angry mob away from the Senate chambers in Wednesday's deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, identified by CNN reporter Kristin Wilson, can be seen getting rioters to move away from the Senate as police raced to secure the chamber. Off-duty police, firefighters under investigation in connection with U.S. Capitol riot

As investigators seek to identify rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, police departments in Virginia and Washington state have placed officers on leave as authorities examine whether they took part in unlawful acts while off-duty. Fire departments in Florida and New York City have also said they reported to federal authorities allegations that some of their members may have been present when the mob broke into the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. At least 25 domestic terrorism cases opened as result of assault on Capitol: lawmaker

At least 25 domestic terrorism cases have been opened as a result of Wednesday's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told a Democratic lawmaker on Sunday. The Justice Department also said two more men were arrested in connection with the rioting on Wednesday. Trump's demoralized staff count down the final days

President Donald Trump has lost the support of many former loyalists in his administration after a riot at the U.S. Capitol that he helped provoke, and his White House is in "meltdown" as it lurches through his final days, current and former officials said. While Democrats plan to introduce an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, many White House staff members are upset and embarrassed by the turn of events, and are eager to move on. They said they have faced criticism from peers and are worried about damage to their reputations and job prospects. Biden's Defense nominee could get $1.7 million as he leaves Raytheon

President-elect Joe Biden's choice for U.S. defense secretary, retired General Lloyd Austin, stands to collect as much as $1.7 million connected with leaving Raytheon Technologies Corp, an ethics disclosure showed on Sunday. Austin took a board seat with a predecessor to the weapons maker after retiring from the Army in 2016. Straddling Senate and pulpit, Warnock highlights religious left's rise in the U.S.

The Reverend Raphael Warnock will take the pulpit this Sunday morning at Atlanta's famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, just as he has for the past 15 years. But this time he'll be speaking as an incoming U.S. Congress member - and the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia - at the church where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. once preached. Threat from violent extremist groups remains high, says U.S. Senator Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that the threat from violent extremist groups remains high after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump. In a statement, Schumer said he had spoken on Saturday with FBI Director Christopher Wray to urge him to "relentlessly pursue" the attackers. Republican senator says Trump should quit, as momentum for impeachment grows in House

A second Republican U.S. senator called on Sunday for President Donald Trump to resign, saying he could face criminal liability after the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The remarks by Senator Pat Toomey, a conservative supporter of Trump until recently, came as Democrats in the House of Representatives prepared to move forward with impeachment proceedings and amid federal investigations of Wednesday's assault on the seat of government. Trump may turn to Giuliani again to defend against impeachment

President Donald Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani to defend him against possible impeachment over his role in last week’s violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of the sources, an outside adviser to the White House, said Giuliani was expected to play a lead role in any impeachment effort. The other source familiar with the situation said Giuliani, a personal attorney of the president, would likely provide the kind of representation Trump wants.

