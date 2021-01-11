Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for N.Korea breakthrough

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 07:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 07:54 IST
South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for N.Korea breakthrough

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term. Seoul will make efforts to jumpstart talks between the United States and North Korea as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, Moon said during his annual New Year's speech.

"Dialogue and co-prosperity are key drivers of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," he said. "Our will to meet anytime, anywhere, and willingness to talk...remains unchanged." Moon, whose term ends in 2022, has made engagement with North Korea one of his signature goals, and he said he would liaise closely with Biden's administration.

Talks aimed at convincing North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and improve relations with the United States and South Korea have been stalled, with Pyongyang accusing Seoul and Washington of maintaining hostile policies. "We will strengthen the alliance with the United States in line with the inauguration of the Biden administration, while making last-ditch efforts for a grand breakthrough in stalemated North Korea-U.S. and inter-Korean talks," Moon said.

North Korea has been holding an ongoing party congress, where leader Kim Jong Un discussed called for developing more advanced nuclear weapons and revitalising the country's economy. Over the weekend Kim blasted South Korea for offering cooperation on "inessential issues" such as the coronavirus, humanitarian aid, and tourism.

Kim said inter-Korean relations could be restored if the South changes its attitudes and stops actions such as buying new weapons and conducting military drills with the United States. In October, however, Kim said that he hoped the two Koreas could reconcile after the end of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says relations with U.S. elevated to global partnership

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday that relations with the United States have been elevated to a global partnership, describing the U.S. lifting of restrictions on interactions between officials from both sides as a big thing....

Lenovo unveils smart glasses with 1080p displays and 8MP RGB camera

At the virtual CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled ThinkReality A3, a next-generation augmented reality AR solution and one of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to arrive in the market, to help transform work across many levels...

South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for N.Korea breakthrough

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term....

U.S. House Democrats to pursue impeachment if Trump not removed

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats plan a vote on Monday to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters deadly storming of the Capitol, before attempting to impeach him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021