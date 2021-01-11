Hospital fire: Couple loses 4th child after 3 stillborn kids

The sorrow of Bhanarkar couplehas been immeasurable as their baby daughter born last week,after 14 years of marriage and three stillborn children, diedin fire at a hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara district.

Besides their daughter, nine other infants were alsokilled in the blaze at the hospital on Saturday.

After delivering three stillborn children, HirkanyaBhanarkar (39) had finally conceived and given birth to a girlon January 6, only to lose her in the fire.

''Such a thing should not happen to anyone...childrenshould live and should be playing,'' Hirkanya's distraughthusband Hiralal Bhanarkar told reporters on Sunday nightoutside Akoli Public Health Centre (PHC) in Bhandara.

While speaking, Hiralal was struggling to suppress hisemotions, natural for a man who eagerly waited for his bundleof joy for 14 long years, and when he was yearning to cuddlethe baby girl, she is gone forever.

Hirkanya, who is currently admitted in the PHC, is toodazed to speak.

''She is in deep shock,'' a nurse told a news channel.

The labourer couple hails from Usgaon village inSakoli tehsil of Bhandara.

Hirkanya gave birth to the girl on January 6 at theSakoli sub-district hospital.

''However, as the girl was born premature in theseventh month of pregnancy and was underweight, she wasshifted to the Special Newborn Care Unit of Bhandara districthospital on the same day,'' the nurse said.

According to her, the poor couple didn't have a toiletat their house, which was the cause of the premature birth ofthe girl.

''The mother fell down while she was attending nature'scall, which led to the premature delivery. Had it not been forthis accident, the girl would have born healthy after twomonths,'' she said.

Besides the couple's daughter, nine other babies, agedbetween one month and three months, were killed in the firethat broke out in the early hours of Saturday in the SpecialNewborn Care Unit of the four-storey hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sundaymet kin of the newborns who died in the blaze and said a probewill ascertain if the fire was an accident or was the falloutof ignoring an earlier safety report.

''It was a very sad and heart-wrenching incident. I metkin of some of the deceased newborn babies. I have no words toconsole them, as the lives which are lost cannot be broughtback. I have also inspected the spot (in the Bhandara hospitalwhere the fire occurred),'' he said.

Thackeray also spoke to hospital and health officials.

''Truth will come out. We are not going to blame anyonepurposefully, but if any negligence is found, stringent actionwill be taken against those responsible for any lapses,'' headded.

