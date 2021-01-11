Puducherry Minister continues dharna against Lt Governor

Puducherry Welfare Minister MKandasamy on Monday continued his dharna for a second day,protesting the alleged delay on the part of Lt Governor KiranBedi in approving scheme-related files pertaining to hisdepartment.

He embarked upon the protest all of a sudden on thepremises of the territorial Assembly and spent the nightsleeping on the corridor.

The Minister told reporters on Monday that he had sentas many as 15 proposals to the Lt Governor for a discussionwith him and to dispose off files relating to hisrepresentations.

He said, Bedi had however, informed him that she wouldfirst acquaint herself with the status of the matters raisedby him with officials concerned and would communicate the dateof a meeting.

Apparently irked by the Lt Governor's stand, theMinister began the dharna on Sunday.

He had sought among other things steps to reopen theclosed textile mills-AFT, Swadeshi and Sri Bharathi Mills.

Development of the port here was among other issues hehad raised for clearance by the Lt Governor.

The territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and thelone Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam met theWelfare Minister and held talks with him.PTI Cor SSPTIPTI PTI

