VP Naidu condoles demise of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao

"I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of veteran journalist, Sri Turlapati Kutumba Rao.

11-01-2021
VP Naidu condoles demise of veteran journalist Turlapati Kutumba Rao
Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed profound grief on the passing away of veteran journalist Sri Turlapati Kutumba Rao. Following is the condolence message by the Vice President-

"I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of veteran journalist, Sri Turlapati Kutumba Rao.

I have had a long association with Sri Rao, who was a multi-faceted personality and an institution by himself—a freedom fighter, social worker, writer, renowned journalist and a great human being.

A recipient of Padma Sri, he maintained high ethical standards and values in all areas right from the days when he was the personal secretary to Andhra Kesari, Sri Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu.

During my recent visit to Vijayawada, Sri Rao had called on me at Swarna Bharat Trust, where I was staying. I had a lively discussion on a wide variety of topics with Sri Rao, who looked quite energetic and enthusiastic like always.

The news of his death has come as a major shock to me. The best tribute we can pay to him is by following the path shown by him and emulating the high standards set by him.

I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and all his followers. Om Shanti!"

(With Inputs from PIB)

