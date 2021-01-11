Netanyahu orders advancement of West Bank settler housing projects

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Monday moves to advance the construction of some 800 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, an official statement said.

The announcement, in the final days of the Trump administration, was widely expected ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who has been critical of Israeli settlement policies in the past.

