Overhaul healthcare system, says Sena after Bhandara fire

The Shiv Sena on Monday saidnothing will come out of the Centre just expressing grief overthe death of infants in a fire in a Bhandara hospital inMaharashtra and asked it to work on the healthcare system ashappened during ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehrus regime.

In the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana, the ShivSena also accused the opposition BJP in the state of seekingto exploit the tragedy for political gains and termed the actas height of brazenness.

Ten infants died while seven others were rescued afterthe fire at a special ward for newborn babies at the Bhandaradistrict general hospital last Saturday.

The Shiv Sena -- which is in power in Maharashtraalong with the NCP and Congress -- said it does not depict agood picture that government health machinery is claiminglives of children in rural areas when industrial agreementsworth 20 lakh crores are being inked in the state.

The Shiv Sena called for an audit of the entirehealthcare system of Maharashtra and, without naming HealthMinister Rajesh Tope, said heshould ensure that the machineryworks beyond handling COVID-19 situation too.

The Centre has expressed grief over the (Bhandara)incident. What will happen by (only) expressing grief? itasked.

(It) should play a little less politics, stopsplurging on elections and work on the healthcare system ashad happened during Pandit Nehrus regime, the Marathi paperadded.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party said Nehru set upinstitutes like AIIMS and added such steps should be taken insome key cities of the country.

