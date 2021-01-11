MP vet goes 350 km on bike with crow samples, CM hails effort

A veterinarian who rodepillion on his son's motorcycle for over 350 kilometres fromNiwari to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh with crow samples for birdflu testing has come in for praise from Chief Minister ShivrajSingh Chouhan.

RP Tiwari, assistant veterinary officer of Prithvipurarea, said he was asked on Saturday evening to take thesamples to Bhopal, but he missed his bus from Tikamgarhdistrict, come 60 kilometres from Prithvipur, later that nightand failed to get a train ticket.

''I decided to ride pillion on my son's motorcycle,Itwas very cold on the way but we managed to reach by Sunday andsubmit the crow carcasses for bird flu testing,'' the 54-year-old told PTI on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, ''I salute theindomitable zeal of Shri RP Tiwari. You have set a gloriousexample of dedication and strong willpower for the society.

Madhya Pradesh is made by officers and employees like you.''PTI COR LALBNM BNM

