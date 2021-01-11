Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP demands central government security cover for Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit has demanded security cover from the Union Home Ministry for former Member of Parliament and party's national executive member, Kirit Somaiya as he cited a threat to his life.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:37 IST
BJP demands central government security cover for Kirit Somaiya
BJP national executive member, Kirit Somaiya [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit has demanded security cover from the Union Home Ministry for former Member of Parliament and party's national executive member, Kirit Somaiya as he cited a threat to his life. Somaiya has been raising issues and bringing out scams of Uddhav Thackeray government on an almost daily basis and the state government is not giving him security.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared this information. Earlier today, Somaiya had said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Uddhav Thackeray.

The complaint will be filed against him for non-disclosure and concealment of properties of 19 bungalows in Korlai Alibag. Earlier on December 29, Somaiya had questioned Sanjay Raut's family for not responding to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy to kick-start second edition of coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil' on Tuesday

The second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-21 will be conducted on January 12-13, with the aim to assess countrys preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence, Indian Navy informed...

English health service in serious situation but all adults can be vaccinated this year, chief says

Every adult in England will be offered a vaccine in 2021, the chief executive of Englands National Health Service NHS said on Monday, warning that a resurgence in COVID-19 posed a serious threat to hospitals and to the country in the meanti...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

Flipkart, Niti Aayog collaborate to enhance Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP is a first of its kind, unified access portal which brings together women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021