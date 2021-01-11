BJP demands central government security cover for Kirit Somaiya
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:37 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra unit has demanded security cover from the Union Home Ministry for former Member of Parliament and party's national executive member, Kirit Somaiya as he cited a threat to his life. Somaiya has been raising issues and bringing out scams of Uddhav Thackeray government on an almost daily basis and the state government is not giving him security.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis shared this information. Earlier today, Somaiya had said that he would meet Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, Baldev Singh to submit a complaint against Uddhav Thackeray.
The complaint will be filed against him for non-disclosure and concealment of properties of 19 bungalows in Korlai Alibag. Earlier on December 29, Somaiya had questioned Sanjay Raut's family for not responding to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summon in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case. (ANI)
