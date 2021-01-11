Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting ST status to 11 communities

The Sikkim assembly on Mondayadopted a resolution for granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11left-out communities of the state.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the Centre forapproval.

Speaking at the one-day assembly session, ChiefMinister Prem Singh Tamang said it is a long-standing demandof the 11 communities to be granted ST status.

The assembly passed the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment)Bill and the Sikkim Industries Licensing (Amendment) Bill.

The House also passed the second supplementary demandsof Rs 503.47 crore for 2020-21 fiscal by a voice vote. It alsopassed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill for the secondsupplementary demands.

Governor Ganga Prasad, while addressing the House,said that the prevailing challenges related to the COVID-19outbreak will not be allowed to derail the state government'sresolve to bring all-round development of the state.

Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha adjourned the House sinedie at the end of the proceedings.

Media was barred from covering the day-long assemblysession due to the pandemic situation.

