Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting ST status to 11 communities

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:47 IST
Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting ST status to 11 communities

The Sikkim assembly on Mondayadopted a resolution for granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11left-out communities of the state.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the Centre forapproval.

Speaking at the one-day assembly session, ChiefMinister Prem Singh Tamang said it is a long-standing demandof the 11 communities to be granted ST status.

The assembly passed the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment)Bill and the Sikkim Industries Licensing (Amendment) Bill.

The House also passed the second supplementary demandsof Rs 503.47 crore for 2020-21 fiscal by a voice vote. It alsopassed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill for the secondsupplementary demands.

Governor Ganga Prasad, while addressing the House,said that the prevailing challenges related to the COVID-19outbreak will not be allowed to derail the state government'sresolve to bring all-round development of the state.

Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha adjourned the House sinedie at the end of the proceedings.

Media was barred from covering the day-long assemblysession due to the pandemic situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Navy to kick-start second edition of coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil' on Tuesday

The second edition of the biennial pan-India coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-21 will be conducted on January 12-13, with the aim to assess countrys preparedness in the domain of maritime security and coastal defence, Indian Navy informed...

English health service in serious situation but all adults can be vaccinated this year, chief says

Every adult in England will be offered a vaccine in 2021, the chief executive of Englands National Health Service NHS said on Monday, warning that a resurgence in COVID-19 posed a serious threat to hospitals and to the country in the meanti...

Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to life in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses.Adnan Oktar, who was known fo...

Flipkart, Niti Aayog collaborate to enhance Women Entrepreneurship Platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday said it has partnered with Niti Aayog to launch the revamped Women Entrepreneurship Platform. The Women Entrepreneurship Platform WEP is a first of its kind, unified access portal which brings together women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021