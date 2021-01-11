Left Menu
Italian president wants Recovery Plan approved before any political showdown -source

Mattarella acts as the supreme arbiter in Italian politics and would have to pilot this process, leading negotiations with the various parties to try to head off an election in the middle of a health and economic crisis. His demand that both the cabinet and parliament approve the recovery package as the first priority serves as a warning to Renzi and Conte to put national interests first and avoid an escalation in hostilities.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:03 IST
The Italian head of state wants both the cabinet and parliament to approve a European Union Recovery Plan before any political showdown between the ruling coalition parties, a political source said on Monday. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a confrontation with his coalition partner and former premier Matteo Renzi that could topple his government even as it struggles with COVID-19, and President Sergio Mattarella's demand will likely prolong the standoff.

In an increasingly bitter tussle, Renzi, who is looking to revive his fortunes as his tiny Italia Viva party flounders in the polls, has been threatening to withdraw its support from the coalition for weeks. The clash was expected to come to a head at a cabinet meeting expected for Tuesday, when Conte will ask ministers to support his Recovery Plan to be presented to Brussels, which Renzi has repeatedly criticised.

Italy is due to receive some 209 billion euros ($254.83 billion) from an EU fund designed to help revive the bloc's coronavirus-battered economies, more than any other member state, but its spending plan needs the approval of Brussels. "We've got to move quickly," Conte told state broadcaster RAI.

If Italia Viva's two ministers refuse to back the package, the prime minister would come under pressure to resign and open a full-blown political crisis, which could lead to the creation of a new government or even early elections. Mattarella acts as the supreme arbiter in Italian politics and would have to pilot this process, leading negotiations with the various parties to try to head off an election in the middle of a health and economic crisis.

His demand that both the cabinet and parliament approve the recovery package as the first priority serves as a warning to Renzi and Conte to put national interests first and avoid an escalation in hostilities. However, in an interview with RTL radio Renzi said he was sure the president was not trying to interfere in coalition affairs.

"The president of the republic speaks common sense, he is an arbiter and he doesn't tell a political leader what he should or should not do," Renzi said. A senior member of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) said it would take up to 10 days for parliament to approve the Recovery Plan once the cabinet has given it the green light.

If the government falls, the coalition parties could seek to draw up a new pact and agree on a revised team of ministers, with or without Conte at its helm. Alternatively, Mattarella could try to put together a government of national unity that would draw in opposition parties from the centre-right bloc. ($1 = 0.8201 euros)

