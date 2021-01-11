Left Menu
Harish Rawat asks Cong to announce CM candidate for Uttarakhand

I will stand behind whoever is declared the general for the 2022 poll battle, he said.Rawat said the party has several experienced and energetic leaders in Uttarakhand and advised the party to choose one of them as its chief ministerial candidate.

11-01-2021
Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Monday advised the Congress leadership to announce the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Uttarakhand for the 2022 assembly polls.

Rawat said a categorical announcement about the party's chief ministerial candidate will stop unnecessary speculation and infighting within the party which is lowering the party workers’ morale. In a tweet addressed to the newly appointed in-charge for party’s Uttarakhand affairs, Devendra Yadav, Rawat said the party should ''unequivocally'' announce its ''general for the 2022 electoral battle''.

It should also make it clear that in case the party comes to power that 'general' will also be made chief minister, he said.

''People of Uttarakhand are mentally very mature and understand how much the capability and policies of a chief minister contribute to the development of a state,'' he said.

''There should be no dilemma about me. I will stand behind whoever is declared the general for the 2022 poll battle,'' he said.

Rawat said the party has several experienced and energetic leaders in Uttarakhand and advised the party to choose one of them as its chief ministerial candidate.

