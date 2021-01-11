Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irony that BJP invokes Bengal icons as party's vision does not match their ideals: TMC leader

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:27 IST
Irony that BJP invokes Bengal icons as party's vision does not match their ideals: TMC leader

The ruling TMC in West Bengal onMonday said that the BJP's attempts to invoke Bengal's icons,such as Sri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda, for politicalgains are ''ironical'' in nature, as ideals of these luminariesdo not match with the saffron party's vision and objectives.

Speaking to reporters here, on the eve of SwamiVivekananda's birthday, senior TMC leader Bratya Basu recalledthat Sri Ramakrishna had once said ''jato mat, tato path'',which means multiple views lead to multiple avenues -- inshort, pluralism -- ''something that the saffron camp does notsubscribe to''.

''The BJP talking about them is nothing short of anirony as the party does not believe in Ramakrishna's way ofthinking. Even Swami Vivekananda had said 'those who lovehumanity serve the God','' Basu, also a state minister, said On the contrary, TMC supremo and Chief Minister MamataBanerjee has paid tribute to these eminent personalities byrestoring their residences, and also made arrangements tohonour them on occasions, the minister stated.

The CM, however, was thwarted from delivering speechesat Oxford Union and Chicago, ''for reasons which are not knownto us'', he said.

The Oxford Union had in December 2020 postponedBanerjee's virtual address at the eleventh hour, citingunforeseen circumstances.

The TMC leadership, infuriated over the development,had claimed that ''political pressure'' might have forced theorganisers to take such a call.

In 2018, the feisty TMC supremo's scheduled programmeat Chicago on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birthanniversary was also cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Greece launches online vaccination registration

Greece launched an online platform on Monday for people to register for vaccinations as authorities prepare to begin rolling out COVID-19 shots for the general public after a first phase of inoculating top priority groups. Along with other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021