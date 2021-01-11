US House's Hoyer says there may be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday

U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said the chamber could vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

"There may well be a vote on impeachment on Wednesday," Hoyer, who is responsible for the House's floor schedule, told reporters. Democrats earlier filed a resolution containing an article of impeachment against Trump, charging him with inciting insurrection in last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)