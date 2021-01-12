Shiv Sena leader Suryakant Mahadik dead

Maharashtra Shiv Sena's deputyleader and Bhartiya Kamgar Sena president Suryakant Mahadikdied here following a brief illness on Monday, party sourcessaid.

Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president UddhavThackeray expressed grief over Mahadik's death.

''The news of death of Shiv Sena's deputy leader andBhartiya Kamgar Sena president Suryakant Mahadik ji issaddening. He fought for the rights of countless workersthrough the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena.

''Praying that the Mahadik family will get strength torecover from the loss. Heartfelt tributes,'' Thackeray's officetweeted.

