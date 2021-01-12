Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:29 IST
Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Republicans in the U.S. Congress faced growing blowback on Monday from businesses that said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The announcements by Dow Inc., American Express and Marriott International, among others, threaten to throttle fundraising resources for Republicans who will soon be out of power in the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Hallmark Cards Inc and Mastercard both confirmed they were suspending donations after reports earlier by Popular Information, a political newsletter. Greeting-card giant Hallmark, based in Kansas City, Missouri and a large employer, said in a statement its political action committee requested Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, both of whom objected to Biden's certification, return all campaign contributions.

It said the actions of the two senators "do not reflect our company’s values." It also condemned the storming of the Capitol by protesters intent on disrupting the certification. "The peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind." Representatives for Hawley and Marshall did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other firms, including Ford Motor Co., Microsoft Corp. , Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc., said they would temporarily suspend donations to both parties. That amounts to a dramatic shift for businesses that typically spread their money widely around Capitol Hill to ensure access. Last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol has prompted some to reassess that approach.

At least five people died last Wednesday when supporters of President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol in an effort to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory. Lawmakers were forced to hide from the mob for several hours. When they reconvened, 139 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted to challenge Biden's victory in Pennsylvania or Arizona, even though both states already formally certified the results and election officials say there were no significant problems with the vote.

Seven Republicans in the Senate also voted to challenge the Arizona results. Those voting yes included the top two House Republicans, Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise, and Senator Rick Scott, who as incoming head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee will head up efforts to win back the Senate in the 2022 elections. All of their jobs require extensive fundraising. None immediately responded to a request for comment.

CUT OFF FOR HOW LONG? The sheer extent of the Republican opposition will make it difficult for businesses to simply cut off those who voted against certifying Biden's victory, said a senior Republican business strategist, speaking on condition of anonymity. Roughly two-thirds of all House Republicans, including seasoned legislators and vocal Trump partisans, supported the challenge.

Business groups will be watching closely over the coming weeks to see whether those Republicans make gestures to re-establish a sense of normalcy, such as attending Biden's inauguration, the strategist said. "Each of those people are going to be scrutinized," the strategist said. "Are they all going into the bucket of 'no contributions'? I would be shocked if they all get put in."

Fundraising is currently at a post-election lull in Washington, giving businesses and trade groups some time to figure out their approach. Trade groups, in particular, likely will need time to take the temperature of their members.

The National Association of Beer Wholesalers said last week's actions "require that we all pause and reflect on that support." The trade group gave a total of $768,500 in the last election cycle to Republicans who voted to challenge Biden's victory, according to figures compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, a watchdog group.

Other top donors, including the National Association of Homebuilders and the National Association of Realtors, have yet to make a decision, spokespeople said. One analyst said the boycott may not be permanent, as businesses will want to ensure their phone calls are returned by lawmakers from both parties.

"Memory is short and corporate assets last a long time," said Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners. "I'm not sure that we can conclude anything definitively based on statements and patterns this week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases as calls for season's halt grow

The Premier League said on Monday it recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases last week even as the English top-flight season continues without pause despite a surge in infections across the country and numerous fixtures being postponed.Since the new...

Jan Sahitya Utsav to be held online this year

The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav will be held virtually this year in which sessions will be held on Nehru-Gandhi era and issues of farmers. Chief convenor of the festival Ishamadhu Talwar said that the fest will be held online in February by th...

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially declared Monday he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations.Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that It would be my honour to contin...

Hospitals 'beyond strain' as Ireland turns corner in COVID-19 fight

Ireland is beginning to turn the corner in tackling its most damaging wave of COVID-19, but a surge in cases has left hospitals beyond strain, senior health officials said. Irish officials said on Monday that a tsunami of cases highlighted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021