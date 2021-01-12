UP Governor Anandiben Patel bats for women empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed on the need to pay special attention to women in rural areas who have been deprived of the mainstream development due to various reasons and are not even aware of their rights.

Addressing the National Women's Parliament here via video conference, she said there is a need to inform them about the schemes being run by the central and state governments for their welfare.

Patel also said steps should be taken for the empowerment of women, an official statement said.

Women should be financially independent and contribute to the development of the country, she felt. The Governor said women empowerment is a powerful means of removing disparities between men and women, which also strengthens the ability of women to make choices about their lives.

She noted that a society in which women are not respected can never move forward. Patel also cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi to drive home the point that empowered women help shape the society. She said for Mahatma Gandhi, women rights were very important and he always strived for the same, the statement added. PTI NAB SRY

