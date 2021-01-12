Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Governor Anandiben Patel bats for women empowerment

She said for Mahatma Gandhi, women rights were very important and he always strived for the same, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:43 IST
UP Governor Anandiben Patel bats for women empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed on the need to pay special attention to women in rural areas who have been deprived of the mainstream development due to various reasons and are not even aware of their rights.

Addressing the National Women's Parliament here via video conference, she said there is a need to inform them about the schemes being run by the central and state governments for their welfare.

Patel also said steps should be taken for the empowerment of women, an official statement said.

Women should be financially independent and contribute to the development of the country, she felt. The Governor said women empowerment is a powerful means of removing disparities between men and women, which also strengthens the ability of women to make choices about their lives.

She noted that a society in which women are not respected can never move forward. Patel also cited the example of Mahatma Gandhi to drive home the point that empowered women help shape the society. She said for Mahatma Gandhi, women rights were very important and he always strived for the same, the statement added. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS NEXT-AirAsia Group "joined at hip" with Airbus despite cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases as calls for season's halt grow

The Premier League said on Monday it recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases last week even as the English top-flight season continues without pause despite a surge in infections across the country and numerous fixtures being postponed.Since the new...

Jan Sahitya Utsav to be held online this year

The annual Jan Sahitya Utsav will be held virtually this year in which sessions will be held on Nehru-Gandhi era and issues of farmers. Chief convenor of the festival Ishamadhu Talwar said that the fest will be held online in February by th...

UN chief Antonio Guterres declares he will seek second term

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres officially declared Monday he is seeking a second five-year term at the helm of the United Nations.Guterres said in a letter to General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir that It would be my honour to contin...

Hospitals 'beyond strain' as Ireland turns corner in COVID-19 fight

Ireland is beginning to turn the corner in tackling its most damaging wave of COVID-19, but a surge in cases has left hospitals beyond strain, senior health officials said. Irish officials said on Monday that a tsunami of cases highlighted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021