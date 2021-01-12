Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down -official

Acting U.S. homeland security secretary stepping down -officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 03:55 IST
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, becoming the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol, a senior administration official told Reuters.
President Donald Trump withdrew Wolf's nomination to be permanent homeland security secretary last week and Wolf said he would step down immediately.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
