Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Exclusive: FBI probes Russian-linked postcard sent to FireEye CEO after cybersecurity firm uncovered hack - sources

The FBI is investigating a mysterious postcard sent to the home of cybersecurity firm FireEye's chief executive days after it found initial evidence of a suspected Russian hacking operation on dozens of U.S. government agencies and private American companies. U.S. officials familiar with the postcard are investigating whether it was sent by people associated with a Russian intelligence service due its timing and content, which suggests internal knowledge of last year's hack well before it was publicly disclosed in December. U.S. House likely to consider Trump impeachment on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives expects to begin considering a second impeachment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, a top Democrat said on Monday after the president was formally accused of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's storming of the Capitol. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told his fellow Democrats the chamber would start the impeachment proceedings on Wednesday if Vice President Mike Pence does not respond to a request to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to remove Trump from office, a House aide said. U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors probing Trump supporters' storming of Capitol

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors are probing the crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol last week, initially focusing on at least two men who equipped themselves with plastic zip ties - a common kidnapping tool. The counterterrorism unit of the Department of Justice's National Security Division has taken a role in prosecuting Larry Rendell Brock of Texas and Eric Gavelek Munchel of Tennessee, who were charged with unlawful entry, violent entry and disorderly conduct after they were photographed in the Capitol wearing tactical gear and carrying plastic restraints, according to a statement and court papers released Sunday and Monday. U.S. homeland security acting secretary stepping down: DHS

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told his staff on Monday he was stepping down, the DHS said on Monday, the latest senior Trump administration official to resign following last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Homeland Security press office said Wolf would leave his post at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will take over as acting secretary, the office said. Open carry of guns banned inside Michigan state Capitol

The Michigan State Capitol Commission voted unanimously on Monday to ban the open carry of firearms inside the state Capitol building in Lansing, a move prompted by last week's deadly mob attack in Washington. The commission, which manages the state Capitol and its grounds, pushed forward to Monday a meeting scheduled for Jan. 25 and voted 6-0 to enact the measure, said John Truscott, vice chairman of the commission. U.S. sets COVID-19 death record for second week, cases surge

The United States lost more than 22,000 lives to COVID-19 last week, setting a record for the second week in a row, as new cases also hit a weekly high. California was the state with the most deaths at 3,315 in the week ended Jan. 10, or about eight out of every 100,000 people, up 44% from the prior week, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports. CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as U.S. states scramble

Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pandemic. The 8,987,322 people who have been given the first of two shots, according to the CDC, represent less than one-third of the total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government.

Facebook to remove content with 'stop the steal' phrase Facebook Inc said on Monday it was treating the next two weeks as a "major civic event" and would remove certain content containing the phrase "stop the steal" from its social media platforms. "With continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday's violence in DC, we're taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration", the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/35ykicv).

U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after Capitol siege A 75-year-old U.S. lawmaker on Monday said she had tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down to avoid a mob attacking the U.S. Capitol last week, saying she believed she was exposed while sheltering in place with maskless colleagues.

U.S. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement that a rapid test result came back positive and that she was awaiting the results of a more comprehensive test, noting that she had already received the first shot of the two-dose coronavirus vaccine. FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday. Threatened with more violence from outgoing President Donald Trump's supporters following last Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI issued warnings for next weekend that run at least until Inauguration Day, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)