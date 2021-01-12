Left Menu
Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 06:51 IST
President Donald Trump is issuing an emergency declaration for the nations capital amid growing concern among local and federal authorities about violence in the lead-up to and during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.

The declaration allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The declaration from Trump comes five days after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress began formally counting the Electoral College votes to certify his defeat to Biden. Five people died.

Trump has spent months complaining that he was cheated out of an election victory by widespread voter fraud, which election officials say does not exist.

Earlier Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urged people to stay away from inaugural events because of ''last weeks violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic.'' Trumps emergency declaration is in effect from Monday through Jan. 24.

