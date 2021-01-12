U.S. House Republican says censure measure against Trump due Tuesday

U.S. House Republican says censure measure against Trump due TuesdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 08:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 08:08 IST
A Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said he will join other lawmakers on Tuesday to introduce a resolution censuring President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.
Republican Representative Tom Reed said in a New York Times Op-Ed piece that he would also work to find ways for Congress to bar Trump from seeking federal office in the future.
"I intend to join with my House colleagues in the introduction of a censure resolution Tuesday to ensure accountability occurs without delay for the events of Jan. 6," the New York Republican wrote.
