Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on Jan 13: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Tuesday said the much awaited expansion of hiscabinet is likely to take place on January 13 and a list ofnew ministers to be inducted will be released by the evening.

Though he has indicated that seven new faces will beinducted, the Chief Minister has maintained suspense over anyof the incumbent ministers being dropped from the cabinet.

''I have planned to hold the swearing-in of new Ministersat 4 pm tomorrow if everything goes accordingly.

The names you are speculating on TV channels are far fromthe truth, unnecessarily don't take names, I will release thelist by evening,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said with the swearing-inmost likely at 4pm tomorrow, those who will be taking oathwill be informed later in the evening today.

Asked if any of the Ministers will be dropped from thecabinet, he merely said, ''it will be known tomorrow.'' The CM had on Monday said that the BJP National PresidentJ P Nadda and the party General Secretary in-charge of stateArun Singh will be invited for the swearing-in.

On Sunday he had held discussions with Nadda and UnionHome Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi about the cabinetexercise, following which he indicated that seven members willbe inducted.

There are speculations within the BJP circles, also inthe section of media that a couple of Ministers are likely tobe dropped.

Amid such speculations Excise Minister H Nagesh and Womenand Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle had maintainedthat they had not heard from the Chief Minister or the partyleadership in this regard.

Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carryout the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP nationalpresident J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi onNovember 18, to wait for the clearance from the centralleadership.

The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be atightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that thereare too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress-JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.

While several of the old guards like Umesh Katti, G HThippareddy, M P Renukacharya, Arvind Limbavali are waitingfor a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, Congress-JD(S)rebels like Munirathna, R Shankar and M T B Nagaraj, whohelped the BJP come to power and are now party legislators,are also aspiring for slots.

Yediyurappa had recently also indicated that MLC C PYogeshwar, who is said to have played a key role by managingCongress-JD(S) rebel MLAs, during the political turmoil in thestate in 2019, that eventually led to BJP to come to power,will be inducted into the Ministry.

However, few MLAs are opposed to it, as Yogeshwar is notdirectly elected by the people and that his induction wouldscuttle their chances.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berthsare still vacant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)