Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan to widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges -media

Last year, 118 hotels went under, a 1.5-fold rise from 2019 that accounted for about 47% of total bankruptcies, a Tokyo Shoko Research survey showed. Finance Minister Taro Aso said the government would offer one-off payouts of up to 400,000 yen ($3,835) to businesses supporting restaurants and bars that shorten hours, such as suppliers of disposable chopsticks and wet towels.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:14 IST
Japan to widen state of emergency beyond Tokyo as virus surges -media
Flag of Japan Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo news reported. Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a one-month state of emergency for that region until Feb. 7.

But the number of coronavirus cases has also climbed in the west, prompting Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to seek a state of emergency too. The government is finalising plans to do so on Wednesday, and could also consider adding the central prefectures of Aichi - home to Toyota Motor Corp - and Gifu, Kyodo reported, citing government sources. Adding those five prefectures would mean a state of emergency for about half of Japan's population of 126 million people.

Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, did not confirm the report, saying only that the government would consider the measures for a "swift response" for the Osaka area. Under Japanese law, the prime minister can declare a state of emergency, which gives local authorities the legal basis to ask residents and businesses to restrict movements and work.

Suga has been criticised for what many have called a slow, confusing and piecemeal response to the pandemic as infections hover near record highs. About 79% of respondents in a Kyodo survey published on Sunday said his decision to declare the emergency for Tokyo came too late.

Daily virus cases hit a record 7,882 last Friday, for a tally of nearly 300,000, public broadcaster NHK said. In a bid to help the struggling services sector, the government had offered generous subsidies to encourage citizens to travel domestically and dine out, only to pause the effort late last year as virus cases soared.

Now, it is asking residents of the Tokyo area to stay indoors as much as possible and urging bars and restaurants to close by 8 p.m. "Please refrain from going out, not only at night, but also during the day," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Twitter, adding that daytime outings over the three-day weekend had not fallen, despite the emergency.

Like many nations, Japan is struggling to balance efforts to restrain the virus against damage to its economy, which is the world's third-largest. With inbound tourism on hold, the hotel industry has borne the brunt of the pain. Last year, 118 hotels went under, a 1.5-fold rise from 2019 that accounted for about 47% of total bankruptcies, a Tokyo Shoko Research survey showed.

Finance Minister Taro Aso said the government would offer one-off payouts of up to 400,000 yen ($3,835) to businesses supporting restaurants and bars that shorten hours, such as suppliers of disposable chopsticks and wet towels. Maximum compensation for the restaurants themselves will rise by 50%, Suga has said.

The latest emergency measures would not require already-compiled state budgets to be reshaped, Aso said. ($1=104.2900 yen)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Eight startups selected for Flipkart Leap accelerator program

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the finalists of its first-ever startup accelerator program called Flipkart Leap. Launched in August 2020, the program aims to nurture promising startups so that they can contribute to Indias growing entreprene...

Stick to COVID rules or tighter restrictions could come in, UK minister says

The British public must stick to tough rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the government could bring in even stricter measures, the policing minister said on Tuesday.If were going to get through this in good shape, and hopefully mak...

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Govt of misleading farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Central Government saying that it is trying to mislead the protesting farmers by distracting them with unnecessary talks.Gandhi tweeted, Every attempt of the Government to mislead the S...

Time and momentum on China's side as world faces unprecedented turbulence, says Xi

Time and momentum are on Chinas side as the world faces an unprecedented turbulent time, President Xi Jinping has said, outlining his vision for the ruling Communist Party for the next 30 years to achieve great rejuvenation of Chinese natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021