Congress demands strict action after Hindu Mahasabha opens Nathuram Godse library in Gwalior

The Congress has demanded strict action after the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha opened a library (Gyanshala) dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in Gwalior. However, the BJP distanced itself from the incident and assured that the state government will take strict action in the matter.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ravi Saxena cornered BJP over the issue and hit out at it for giving a ticket to Sadhvi Pragya to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "Is this thing new? Under BJP's rule, Godsevaad is the only thing. (agar kuch hai toh godsevaad bada hai). BJP gives the ticket to 'Godse Bhakt' from Bhopal who insults Gandhi ji in Parliament and praises Nathuram Godse," Saxena told ANI.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez termed the incident as "very unfortunate" and demanded strict action. "It is very unfortunate. The man who killed Gandhi, if people are worshiping him then they are encouraging violence. These people should be identified and strict action should be taken against them," he said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said that the government has taken action in matters like this in the past and will do so now as well. "We condemn it. In the country of Gandhi, we talk about the principles of Gandhi and those are the principles of the country as well. In India, there is no need for principles of Godse. The government has taken action against such elements when they tried to build temples and install Godse's statue. Action will be taken," he added.

The library will inform the young generation about aspects of the partition of India and it would provide information and knowledge about various national leaders, Dr Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-President, Hindu Mahasabha told ANI on Sunday. "Today we want the young generation to know the truth and understand their responsibility towards nationalism. We opened the library to inform the youth why Godseji opposed partition and why he retaliated against it," he said. (ANI)

