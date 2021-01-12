Left Menu
Pondy Minister continues dharna at Assembly for third consecutive day

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:17 IST
Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy on Tuesday continued his dharna here for a third consecutive day, condemning the alleged delay on the part of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in approving scheme-related files pertaining to his department.

Kandasamy embarked on a sit-in protest at the Assembly on Sunday against the delay by Lt Governor to give her nod to the files.

He said he had sent as many as 15 proposals to Bedi for a discussion with him and to dispose of files relating to his representations.

However, the Lt Governor had written to the Minister stating that she would acquaint herself with the status of the matters he had raised, by discussing with the concerned secretaries and invite him for a discussion later.

This was not acceptable to the Minister and hence he resorted to 'indefinite' dharna.

