Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy's Conte faces showdown with aggrieved coalition party

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced a cabinet showdown on Tuesday with a small coalition partner that could bring down his government and unleash political chaos on Italy as it struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Italia Viva, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, has threatened to withdraw its two ministers in protest over various issues, including Conte's plans for spending billions of euros promised by the European Union to relaunch the battered economy.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 16:49 IST
Italy's Conte faces showdown with aggrieved coalition party
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced a cabinet showdown on Tuesday with a small coalition partner that could bring down his government and unleash political chaos on Italy as it struggles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italia Viva, headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, has threatened to withdraw its two ministers in protest over various issues, including Conte's plans for spending billions of euros promised by the European Union to relaunch the battered economy. The long-delayed cabinet meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) and if Italia Viva pulls its support, Conte would no longer have a working majority in parliament.

Days of behind-the-scenes talks have failed to bridge the differences and the leaders of the main coalition parties warned of dire consequences if Renzi, anxious to give his fringe party new impetus, acted on his threat. "I think it would be serious political error that would hurt Italy and that fellow Italians would not understand," Nicola Zingaretti, head of the Democratic Party (PD), told Sky Italia TV. "I appeal for a return to common sense and to talks."

One possible scenario if Italia Viva quits would be for all the coalition parties to renegotiate a new pact, which would almost certainly open the way for a major cabinet reshuffle, with or without Conte at the helm. However, upping the pressure on Renzi, the head of the largest ruling party, the 5-Star Movement, rejected that idea.

"If Renzi is guilty of withdrawing his ministers, then there cannot be another government with him and Italia Viva. There is a limit to everything," Vito Crimi told ANSA news agency. A source in Conte's office confirmed that the prime minister would not seek a new coalition deal with Renzi if his ministers quit the cabinet.

Zingaretti warned that events could quickly get out of control, possibly triggering early elections, which opinion polls say the opposition rightist bloc, headed by Matteo Salvini's euro-sceptic League, would win. President Sergio Mattarella, who would have to pilot Italy through a political crisis, has said he wants both the cabinet and parliament to approve a project for utilising the EU Recovery Plan, before opening cross-party consultations.

If the coalition cannot agree on a way forward, Mattarella would almost certainly try to put together a government of national unity to deal with the health emergency, which has killed almost 80,000 Italians, and knock-on economic crisis. If that failed, the only option would be a national vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood: SC.

Stay on implementation of farm laws will encourage farmer bodies to convince their members to get back to their livelihood SC....

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting.

SC asks committee on farm laws to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting....

National Credit Regulator urges public to spend and borrow wisely

The National Credit Regulator NCR has urged the public to start 2021 on a good note by spending and borrowing wisely.In a statement on Tuesday, the NCR said some consumers are currently finding it difficult to meet their financial obligatio...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now India prepares for worlds biggest vaccination driveIndian airlines started delivering batches of COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Tuesday, getting ready for the launch of a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021