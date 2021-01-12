Left Menu
Stay on farm laws' implementation big relief for farmers: Pawar

Updated: 12-01-2021 17:47 IST
Stay on farm laws' implementation big relief for farmers: Pawar
NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the implementation of the Centre's three controversial new farm laws, saying it will be a ''big relief'' for farmers.

The former Union agriculture minister also expressed hope that a concrete dialogue will now be initiated between the Centre and farmers, keeping the latter's interest in mind.

Last month, Pawar met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a repeal of the three farm laws.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil said the Centre should repeal the laws, while party's national spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik described the SC's order as a step in the right direction to get justice for farmers.

The SC Tuesday stayed the implementation of three new farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse over them between the center and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

''A welcome decision taken by the Apex Court of India to put on hold the implementation of three farm bills and set up a four member committee to resolve the issues,'' Pawartweeted.

''It is a big relief for farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue between Central government and farmers will be initiated now, keeping the farmers interests and well being in mind,'' he said in another tweet.

Malik said the stay on implementation of the laws is a "welcome and positive step in the right direction to get justice for farmers''.

''Central Government must now stop their rigid ways of functioning, accept their mistake and rectify it,'' he said ina post on Twitter.

Patil, in a video message, thanked the apex court for staying the implementation of the laws.

Referring to the farmers' protest, he accused PrimeMinister Narendra Modi of not responding to the demands of peasants.

He said never were farmers of the country compelled to protest like this in free India.

''I thank the SC for staying implementation of the laws. I am sure the farmers who have gone to Delhi will not retreat till the laws are repealed,'' the state water resources minister said.

''PM Modi and the BJP should immediately take the step of repealing the laws, which the Supreme Court views as appropriate to be stayed,'' he added.

The NCP is one of the constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government along with theCongress.

