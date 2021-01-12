People News Roundup: Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence

People News Roundup: Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violenceDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Schwarzenegger likens U.S. Capitol siege to Nazi violence
Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has compared the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump to Nazi violence against Jews in a deeply personal video posted on Twitter. Schwarzenegger, a Republican Party member and long-time critic of Trump, likened the siege at the Capitol Building last week to "Kristallnacht" , or the Night of Broken Glass, when Jewish-owned businesses and institutions were destroyed by the Nazis in 1938 and dozens were killed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
