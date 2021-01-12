Pondy CM wants prohibitory order to be withdrawn, alleges Bedi's role in its imposition

Puducherry Chief Minister VNarayanasamy on Tuesday accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of''being responsible'' for the recent imposition of prohibitoryorder in and around the Raj Nivas here and demanded itsrevocation, saying it was causing hardship to the public.

He also claimed the order under Section 144 of the Cr.PCwas imposed by the district administration without consultinghim or the Revenue Minister.

The district administration had imposed the ban orderahead of the three-day protest held by ruling Congress and itsallies from Friday last, demanding recall of Bedi forallegedly hampering implementation of government welfareprogrammes.

''The Lt Governor is responsible for the enforcement ofthe order which has come to cause hardships to the people.

Bedi had also brought in Central forces on the ground therewas need to ensure security to her office,'' Narayanasamy toldreporters here on Tuesday.

She had thus ''caused unnecessary panic among the people'',he said, adding the prohibitory order should be revoked byWednesday.

The chief minister said people visiting places, includingthe Aurobindo Ashram and the general hospital, sufferedbecause of the imposition of the ban order.

''The action of the district Collector (in imposing theprohibitory order) is a clear case of officials exceeding thelimits of authority,'' he charged.

Bedi and Narayanasamy have been at loggerheads on variousissues ever since the former IPS officer assumed the office ofthe Lt Governor nearly five years ago.

