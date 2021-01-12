Left Menu
Kerala CM-Opposition leader spar over bar scam

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:03 IST
Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday locked horns with the Congress-ledUDF in the state assembly over the bar bribery case, as thegovernment announced that it would examine if a preliminaryprobe was needed into allegations against Leader of OppositionRamesh Chennithala.

''Vigilance had conducted a confidential probe into theallegation raised by bar owner Biju Ramesh that he had paidbribe to the then KPCC president, who is now the OppositionLeader, for not increasing the bar licence fees.

The government is looking into granting nod for apreliminary probe into the matter,'' Vijayan told the Assemblyin response to a question by D K Murali (CPI-M), seekingdetails of the probe against Chennithala in the bar scam.

The chief minister also said the congress leaderhad approached the Governor seeking to halt the probe againsthim and listed the names of other opposition MLAs who arefacing vigilance probe in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, Chennithala saidthe chief minister was attempting to tarnish the image of theopposition and they (Opposition members) were least botheredabout any investigation.

''The chief minister said I had approached theGovernor.That's right.The incident was probed for the lastfive years.It was proved that the claim was wrong.'' ''The matter is under the consideration of thecourt.It's completely baseless.I have not taken any bribe fromanyone. This is a serious attempt to tarnish the image of theopposition.We are least bothered about any investigation,'' aChennithala said.

However, Vijayan retorted and said the Oppositionwas ''annoyed by the achievements'' of the state since 2016.

People considered the current opposition as a curse tothis land, the chief minister countered,adding the whole stateknew what happened during 2011-16 when the UDF was in power.

''The whole state knows that there was rampantcorruption during that time.The opposition received a tightslap from the people of the state after the local bodyelections.Please do not question the common sense of thepeople of the state.'' ''People evaluate based on their experience.Those whoare drowning in corruption cases are pointing their fingers atus,'' Vijayan said.PTI RRT BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

