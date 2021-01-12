Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pawar welcomes SC's stay on farm laws, says it's big relief for farmers

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court of staying the implementation of three farm laws, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said 'it is a big relief to farmers.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 19:27 IST
Pawar welcomes SC's stay on farm laws, says it's big relief for farmers
NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court of staying the implementation of three farm laws, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said 'it is a big relief to farmers.' "A welcome decision has been taken by the Apex Court of India to put on hold the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member committee to resolve the issues," Pawar said in a tweet.

"It is a big relief for farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue between Central government and farmers will be initiated now, keeping the farmers' interests and well-being in mind," he added. The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks with farmers over the Acts.

"Implementation of the three laws stayed until further orders," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal's Keylong shivers at minus 10 degrees Celsius

Himachal Pradeshs Keylong, Kalpa and Bhuntar shivered at sub-zero temperature on Tuesday, the meteorological department said. Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10...

Kuwait government resigns en masse as emir faces first big challenge

Kuwaiti ministers handed in their resignations to the prime minister on Tuesday, the government communications office CGC said, days after lawmakers submitted a motion asking to question the premier over issues including the makeup of the c...

Gauhati HC stays derecognition of Debabrata Saikia as Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly

The Gauhati High Court onTuesday put an interim stay on the Assam Assembly secretarysnotification withdrawing recognition to Congress leaderDebabrata Saikia as the Leader of the Opposition in the 126-member House.After hearing a writ petiti...

280 more migratory birds found dead in HP

Two hundred eighty more migratory waterbirds of various species were found dead at the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Tuesday, amid cases of avian influenza in the state.With this, the death toll of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021