Pawar welcomes SC's stay on farm laws, says it's big relief for farmers

Welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court of staying the implementation of three farm laws, the NCP chief Sharad Pawar said 'it is a big relief to farmers.' "A welcome decision has been taken by the Apex Court of India to put on hold the implementation of three farm laws and set up a four-member committee to resolve the issues," Pawar said in a tweet.

"It is a big relief for farmers and I hope that a concrete dialogue between Central government and farmers will be initiated now, keeping the farmers' interests and well-being in mind," he added. The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks with farmers over the Acts.

"Implementation of the three laws stayed until further orders," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)