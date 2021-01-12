DMK hails SC order staying implementation of Central farm laws

Opposition DMK and MDMK inTamil Nadu on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court staying theimplementation of controversial new farm laws and insisted onits repeal in line with farmers' demands.

DMK president M K Stalin hailed the apex court orderas a 'victoty' for protesting farmers across the country.

''I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court to staythe farm laws in the cases filed by various parties includingDMK. This is a victory for farmers protesting across India,''he said in a tweet.

''I once again urge the Union Govt to commit torepealing the farm laws in the next Parliament session,'' hesaid, reiterating his party's stand for the withdrawal of thethree legislations.

MDMK founder and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, while hailingthe court order, wanted the Centre to ''immediately'' repealthe three farm laws.

Dravdidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramamani and TamizhagaVazhvurimai Katchi's T Velmurugan also welcomed the courtstaying the implementation of the central laws and called fortheir repeal as lasting solution to the issue.

The Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the implementationof controversial new farm laws till further orders andconstituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasseover them between the Centre and farmers' unions protestingat Delhi borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)