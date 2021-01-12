FBI, before U.S. Capitol siege, warned extremists readying 'war' -Washington Post
An FBI office in Virginia issued an internal warning the day before rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol that extremists were planning to come to Washington and were talking of "war," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. "An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating 'Be ready to fight.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:00 IST
An FBI office in Virginia issued an internal warning the day before rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol that extremists were planning to come to Washington and were talking of "war," the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
"An online thread discussed specific calls for violence to include stating 'Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled,'" the document obtained by the Post said. "'Get violent. Stop calling this a march, or rally, or a protest. Go there ready for war. We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.'"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Virginia
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- Congress
- Post
ALSO READ
U.S. embassy urges China to release 12 Hong Kong fugitives
Health News Roundup: Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022; U.S. CDC reports 330,901 total deaths from coronavirus and more
China says U.S. should stop using Taiwan to meddle in its affairs
China rejects U.S. call to release Hong Kong fugitives
U.S. bolsters support for Taiwan and Tibet, angering China