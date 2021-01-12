Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Stefanik over voter fraud claims

A Republican member of Congress has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for making comments that perpetuated President Donald Trumps baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, the school announced Tuesday.US Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was removed from a senior advisory committee at Harvards school of government after she declined to resign voluntarily, according to a statement from Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the Harvard Kennedy School.Hundreds of students and alumni called on Harvard to cut ties with Stefanik, a 2006 Harvard graduate, after last weeks violent insurrection at the US Capitol.

PTI | Cambridge | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:09 IST
Harvard cuts ties with Rep. Stefanik over voter fraud claims

A Republican member of Congress has been removed from a panel at Harvard University for making comments that perpetuated President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread voter fraud, the school announced Tuesday.

US Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York was removed from a senior advisory committee at Harvard's school of government after she declined to resign voluntarily, according to a statement from Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the Harvard Kennedy School.

Hundreds of students and alumni called on Harvard to cut ties with Stefanik, a 2006 Harvard graduate, after last week's violent insurrection at the US Capitol. Stefanik was one of roughly a dozen current and former public servants on a senior advisory committee for Harvard's Institute of Politics, a program intended to get undergraduates interested in public service careers.

Elmendorf said the decision was not based on political ideology.

“Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November's presidential election that have no basis in evidence, and she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect,” his statement said.

Stefanik responded that it's a “rite of passage and badge of honour” to be boycotted by US universities.

“The decision by Harvard's administration to cower and cave to the woke Left will continue to erode diversity of thought, public discourse, and ultimately the student experience,” she wrote in a statement.

Stefanik was among 147 Republicans who opposed certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election last week. She condemned the riot at the US Capitol but repeated false claims about “unprecedented voting irregularities” in the presidential election.

Stefanik, who represents an upstate New York district, was reelected to a fourth term in the November election.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Participants in Youth Parliament festival say they are eager to contribute to country's development

By Nishant Ketu The youth who took part in the National Youth Parliament Festival organised at the Central Hall of Parliament here said they were eager to contribute to the countrys development and also play a role in fostering growth.Mudit...

Ontario projects sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as Canada buys more vaccines

Ontario is on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase from the current count, according to a data model released on Tuesday by the government of Canadas most populous p...

6-member team visits Manipur to provide technical assistance for Jal Jeevan Mission

A six-member team from the National Jal Jeevan Mission is on a four-day visit to Manipur from January 10-13 to provide technical assistance for the Centres flagship initiative to provide piped drinking water, the Jal Shakti Ministry said in...

Dutch COVID-19 lockdown extended by three weeks until Feb. 9

Lockdown measures in the Netherlands, including the closure of schools and shops, will be extended by at least three weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the government decided on Tuesday.Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a live ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021