Pompeo hits Iran for al-Qaida support on his way out

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of having secret ties with the al-Qaida network and imposed new sanctions on several senior Iranian officials.Pompeos comments come just a week before the Trump administration leaves office and appeared aimed at President-elect Joe Bidens stated desire to resume negotiations with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday accused Iran of having secret ties with the al-Qaida network and imposed new sanctions on several senior Iranian officials.

Pompeo's comments come just a week before the Trump administration leaves office and appeared aimed at President-elect Joe Biden's stated desire to resume negotiations with Iran over the 2015 nuclear deal. President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. In a speech to the National Press Club just, Pompeo attacked Iran for alleged secret ties with al-Qaida, citing newly declassified intelligence suggesting Tehran harbored the group's Number 2, Abu Muhammad al-Masri, who was killed in August, reportedly by Israeli agents. Shiite-ruled Iran and predominantly Sunni al-Qaida are not natural allies in the Islamic world and have had a fraught relationship since the Taliban, which harbored bin Laden, took over Afghanistan in 1996. Two years later, Iran accused the Taliban of murdering several of it diplomats in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Although US officials had previously confirmed the death of al-Masri and his daughter, the widow of Osama bin Laden's son Hamza, Pompeo's remarks were the first on-the-record comments supporting the claim.

"Today, I can confirm publicly to the world for the first time, his death on August 7 of last year," Pompeo said. He also alleged that Iran had "closely monitored" al-Qaida members before the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States and had stepped up such activity and had decided to actively support them following the nuclear agreement.

Pompeo claimed that ties between al-Qaida and Iran vastly improved in 2015, when the Obama administration, along with France, Germany and Britain, were finalizing the nuclear deal. He offered no evidence for the claim. Pompeo has been adamantly opposed to the nuclear agreement since he was a member of Congress.

"A sea change was happening within the Iran-al-Qaida axis," Pompeo said. "Iran decided to allow al-Qaida to establish a new operational headquarters, on the condition that al-Qaida operatives inside abide by the regime's rules governing al-Qaida's stay inside the country." He said that since 2015, Iran has given al-Qaida leaders greater freedom of movement inside Iran and have provided safe havens and logistical support to al-Qaida. Pompeo asserted that al-Qaida had now based its leadership in Tehran and was continuing to plot attacks on the US and Western targets from there.

Iran has denied all such charges.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

