Trump says impeachment proceedings is ridiculous

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the impeachment proceedings against him being moved forward by the Democrats is ridiculous and is continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American political history.On the impeachment, its really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 01:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 01:04 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the impeachment proceedings against him being moved forward by the Democrats is ridiculous and is continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American political history.

"On the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous," Trump told reporters at the White House in his first public reaction after the Democrats moved articles of impeachment against him in the House of Representatives on Monday.

"This impeachment is causing tremendous anger, and you're doing it, and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing. For Nancy Pelosi (House Speaker) and Chuck Schumer (Senate Minority Leader to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence," Trump said.

The Democrats plan to vote on impeachment on Wednesday.

Trump is the first president in the American history to be impeached twice.

"Tomorrow, the House of Representatives will vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump over his incitement of a violent attack against the citadel of our democracy, the US Capitol," Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said Tuesday.

"This somber moment calls for unity to defend our Constitution and hold this president accountable for these unprecedented, seditious actions," he said.

