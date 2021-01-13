U.S. House Republican leaders won't push members to vote against impeachment -aide

U.S. House Republican leaders have decided not to lobby their members against voting to impeach President Donald Trump, two House leadership aides told Reuters on Tuesday, confirming a report in the New York Times.

Republican leaders won't pressure members to vote against either a resolution expected on the floor Tuesday evening that calls for starting the Constitution's 25th amendment process of removing the president, or an impeachment resolution expected in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the aides said. "Both are votes of conscience," one said.

