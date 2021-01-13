U.S. Representative Cheney says will vote to impeach Trump

U.S. Representative Cheney says will vote to impeach TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 04:17 IST
U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who holds a high-ranking position in Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday said that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. In a statement noting that Trump "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack" on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Cheney said, "I will vote to impeach the president."
Cheney is the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Dick Cheney
- U.S.
- Donald Trump
- House of Representatives
- Liz Cheney
- Cheney
ALSO READ
Trump administration bolsters order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto of key defense bill
U.S. House votes to override Trump veto of key defense bill
U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump
U.S. House overrides Trump's veto of key defense bill