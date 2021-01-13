U.S. Representative Cheney says will vote to impeach Trump

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who holds a high-ranking position in Republican leadership in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday said that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. In a statement noting that Trump "summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack" on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Cheney said, "I will vote to impeach the president."

Cheney is the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)