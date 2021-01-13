U.S. Rep. Kinzinger is third Republican to back Trump impeachment

U.S. Rep. Kinzinger is third Republican to back Trump impeachmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 04:53 IST
U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger said on Tuesday he will vote to impeach President Donald Trump, becoming the third Republican House member to join Democrats in their bid to impeach Trump.
