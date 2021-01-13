Left Menu
Owaisi not a 'Godfather', don't cast vote based on religion: Bengal Imam Association Head

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi is not a "Godfather" and people should not cast votes based on religion, the head of West Bengal Imam Association, Mohammad Yahya said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:50 IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

"In Bengal, elections are not fought on the basis of religion. Owaisi's emergence will not make any difference in Bengal because people here believe in development. He is not a Godfather that people would follow what he says," Yahya said. Yahya targeted Owaisi for allegedly playing up the religious card ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Yahya further alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AIMIM were indulging in religious polarisation. "BJP is trying to divide Bengal, the same as AIMIM. The election is for everyone - not just for selective areas like Hindu dominated areas or Muslim dominated areas. Why does AIMIM want to contest election particularly in minority-dominated areas? Please do not ask votes on the basis of religious practice," Yahya said.

Hyderabad-based Owaisi, whose party put up a good show during 2020 Bihar Assembly polls last year, bagging five seats, had announced that AIMIM will contest Assembly polls in West Bengal (ANI)

