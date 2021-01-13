Left Menu
BJP slams TMC over Abhishek Banerjee's photo in procession on Vivekananda's birth anniversary

A controversy erupted over a photo of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in a procession here to mark the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused TMC of promoting Banerjee instead of principles of the spiritual leader.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:52 IST
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A controversy erupted over a photo of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in a procession here to mark the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Tuesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused TMC of promoting Banerjee instead of principles of the spiritual leader. Speaking to ANI, BJP State general secretary Sayantan Bose said it is "true picture of Trinamool Congress".

"TMC is trying to malign the ideals of Bengal. The pictures of Vivekananda was at the backside and Abhishek Banerjee at the front side of a vehicle. It is very clear that they only want to promote Abhishek Banerjee and not to give any message of Vivekananda." Abhishek Banerjee is a nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bose said Swami Vivekananda's message was to work for the people with determination and courage. He said TMC's ideology and style of work "do not match with that of Swami Vivekananda".

"Banerjee and his party are here to rob and cheat the youth people. The difference is very clear and sharp," Bose alleged. TMC rejected BJP's allegation and slammed the party for indulging in politics.

TMC Darjeeling District President Ranjan Sarkar told ANI, "Our leader (Abhishek Banerjee) was there in the tableau. We have not done anything wrong. It is a conspiracy hatched by the BJP. We do not have to learn from BJP on how to pay respect to Swami Vivekananda." (ANI)

