Congressional committees announce confirmation hearings of Blinken, Yellen and Austin

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 10:49 IST
The confirmation hearings of three top cabinet nominations of President-elect Joe Biden would be held on January 19, a day before his inauguration. The three are Antony Blinken for Secretary of State, Janet Allen for Treasury Secretary and Lloyd Austin for Defense Secretary. The confirmation hearing of Blinken would be held by Senate Foreign Relations Committee and that of Yellen by Senate Committee on Finance. The Senate Armed Services Committee would hold the confirmation hearing of Austin, according to respective announcements.
Given the unprecedented security situation in the aftermath of the January 6 storming of the Capitol Hill by supporters of President Donald Trump, and COVID-19 restrictions, the confirmation hearings are closed for the public.
Soon after the hearings, the three respective committees are likely to vote for these three high profile nominations. The full Senate is likely to confirm the three important nominations soon thereafter.
Biden has called for a quick confirmation of his nominations.
