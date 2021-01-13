Biden to name foreign policy expert Campbell as Asia tsar, FT says

Biden to name foreign policy expert Campbell as Asia tsar, FT saysReuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:51 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name a veteran foreign policy expert, Kurt Campbell, to serve in the newly created role of Asia tsar, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.
Biden will soon announce his pick, who also served as the top state department official for Asia during the Obama administration, the paper said https://on.ft.com/3sjRVsn, citing three people familiar with the move.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
