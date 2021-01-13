TMC MP Sisir Adhikari divested of another post after son Suvendu joined BJP

Nearly a month after WestBengal's political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joined theBJP, his father and TMC Lok Sabha MP Sisir Adhikari was onWednesday removed as East Midnapore district president, partysources said.

Senior TMC minister Soumen Mahapatra, a knowndetractor of the Adhikari family, replaced Sisir Adhikari, whowas made chairman of the core committee of the party'sdistrict unit, a less important post.

The decision came a day after Sisir Adhikari wasremoved from the post of chairman of Digha-ShankarpurDevelopment Authority (DSDA).

TMC MLA Akhil Giri, also a detractor of the Adhikarifamily, replaced Sishir Adhikari as the chief of DSDA, whichis responsible for the upkeep and development of the beachtown in East Midnapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)