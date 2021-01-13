Siddaramaiah demands withdrawal of contentious farm laws

Senior Congress leaderSiddaramaiah on Wednesday demanded that the Centre's new farmlaws be withdrawn, a day after the Supreme Court stayed theirimplementation.

In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah accused PrimeMinister Narendra Modi of turning a blind eye to the plight offarmers in the country.

''The Supreme Court's order to stay the new farm laws onlyreiterates the fact that the new laws are against theinterests of farmers.

The Apex Court has understood that farmers are right intheir demands and hence have allowed farmers to continue theirprotests,'' the leader of opposition said.

The Congress leader held Modi responsible for the deathof many farmers during the ongoing protests in Delhi.

Alleging that the Prime Minister did not make a singlegenuine attempt to address the concerns of farmers, he said,''He (Modi) should apologise to the farmers and to the peopleof the country. The new farm laws should be withdrawn!'' In another tweet, Siddaramaiah said the farmers were ofthe opinion that the expert committee constituted by the topcourt has members who have previously expressed their supportfor new farm laws enacted.

The peasants demand that the members of the panel shouldbe neutral.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation ofcontroversial new farm laws till further orders and decided toset up a four-member committee to resolve the impasse overthem between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting atDelhi borders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)