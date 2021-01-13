Joint session of K'taka legislature from Jan 28, budget session likely in March

The Karnataka cabinet onWednesday decided to hold the joint session of the Karnatakalegislature from January 28 and indicated that the budgetsession would likely be in March.

''We have decided to tentatively hold the joint sessionfrom January 28 to February 5.

The Governor will be invited to address the jointsession. It will be limited for Governor's address,'' Law andParliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he saidthe budget session is likely to be held in March tentatively.

Both the legislative assembly and council that had metlast month for the winter session were adjourned sine die onDecember 10.

However, the council met once again for a day on December15,during which there was high drama with BJP-JDS and Congressmembers hurling abuses and pushing each other and DeputyChairman being pulled down from the Chair over a rowpertaining to the no-confidence motion against Chairman KPratapachandra Shetty.

