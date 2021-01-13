Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark to extend lockdown measures by three weeks - media reports

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that Denmark would extend its lockdown measures in an effort to combat the coronavirus. "I believe that an extension of the restrictions is clearly necessary. Not least to ensure that the British mutation does not spread," Frederiksen said.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:37 IST
Denmark to extend lockdown measures by three weeks - media reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that Denmark would extend its lockdown measures in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

"I believe that an extension of the restrictions is clearly necessary. Not least to ensure that the British mutation does not spread," Frederiksen said. Current lockdown measures are in effect until Jan 17. Local media, citing sources from a meeting in parliament, said those measures would be extended by three weeks until Feb 7. Frederiksen did not give a date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

95 per cent of Covishield doses delivered across country

As much as 95 per cent of 1.1 croreCovishield vaccine doses purchased by the Indian governmenthave been been delivered across the country a day aftertransportation of the vaccine began, sources said onWednesday.The first consignment of the ...

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as stimulus rally cools; Intel shines

Wall Streets main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors digested a recent run to record highs on hopes of new fiscal package and vaccine rollouts for the coronavirus-ravaged economy, while Intel shares jumped on executive change. The ch...

Vatican starts COVID-19 vaccinations

The Vatican, the worlds smallest state, began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday but it was not clear when Pope Francis would get his shot. A statement said the program started in the atrium of the large hall normally used for pa...

Resolve homebuyers' grievances within three months: UP HC to state govt

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the grievances of homebuyers and their associations within three months of receiving their complaints.A bench of justices Pankaj Naqvi and Piyush Agrawal gave this d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021